Search continues for missing Cheyenne man

May 1—CHEYENNE — At nearly every intersection in downtown Cheyenne, you'll likely see a missing person flyer posted on one of the utility poles.

The flyers are just one of the efforts Saul Mejia is taking to find his son, 27-year-old Nathan "Nate" Mejia, who has been missing for more than a month now.

Nate went missing on Saturday, March 23. The next day, Saul called the Cheyenne Police Department to begin a search for his son. Around eight days later, Nate was listed in the national missing persons database.

"He's really good about reaching out to somebody," Saul said. "If he doesn't talk to me, he'll talk to his aunt, he'll talk to his family. After a day, it just ... it just didn't make sense to me."

On Feb. 15, Nate was booked into the Laramie County jail; he was released on Tuesday, March 19. His girlfriend, who was visiting him from out of state, said she last saw him around 3 p.m. March 23. She waited around for a few days as they searched for him, but eventually had to return home, Saul said. That was the first time Saul had met her.

"She's just turned out to be a real, real nice person ... a bright, positive person for him," he said.

Saul said he was worried about the direction his son had been heading in and that he had been struggling with addiction. He said they would disagree on certain things, but they would always make up.

"We would butt heads a little bit, but we always found common ground," Saul said. "And, you know, 'I love you,' was always there. ... He's just at a crossroads here, you know, and I'm trying to get him on the right one."

Nate is a father of two, a son, a grandson, a brother and a nephew. As of Thursday, he has been missing for five weeks and five days. Saul said Nate has no history of running away, and that he has always been communicative.

According to the flyer, Nate was wearing a maroon shirt, a blue sweatshirt and blue jogging pants or light blue joggers with white specks on them and a yellow hoodie. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information should contact the Cheyenne Police Department at 307-637-6500.

Saul has posted and reposted hundreds of these flyers across Cheyenne. Since this is an ongoing investigation, CPD has shared little information with him regarding the case, and officials there did not offer further comment on the case to the WTE.

"He's a good kid, you know; he's just got a rough patch. And we all have rough patches at some point, and he's just going through his," Saul said. "He's got a heart of gold. He's very, very bright. Our family, we're just real worried about him, and we're constantly just trying to do whatever we can to get any kind of information."

