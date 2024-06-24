Search continues for missing 20-year-old in water off Newport

NEWPORT – A search has resumed this morning for a missing person in the water off Brenton Point.

Members of the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the Coast Guard searched for the 20-year-old male until about 8:50 p.m. Sunday, when the search was called off due to darkness and rough water, according to Evan LaCross, a DEM spokesman.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, the young man was reported missing in the water near the area known as 12 O’Clock High on the north end of Brenton Point shoreline in Newport, LaCross said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Search resumes for 20-year-old missing in water off Newport