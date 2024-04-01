Search continues for Maple Grove man missing for more than a week

Family members and police over the weekend continued their search for a Maple Grove man who has been missing for more than a week.

Authorities shut down a portion of Lakeview Drive near 80th Avenue N. Friday and Saturday as they searched a pond where a volunteer found a jacket that belonged to Winston Drepaul.

Drepaul, who also goes by "DeeDee or Dez," was last seen leaving his apartment on the 11800 block of 80th Avenue N. at about 4:30 a.m. March 23. Police said the 18-year-old is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, and was wearing a black puffy-style winter jacket, grey sweatpants and black boots or shoes at the time.

Drepaul also left home without his medications, police said.

A video captured Drepaul outside the Maple Grove Community Center on the day he went missing.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol used boats and underwater technology to search the pond where Drepaul's jacket was spotted. But Drepaul was not found.

Water conditions and poor visibility made the search challenging, said Maple Grove Police Cmdr. Jon Wetternach.

Police also continued to search for a duffle bag Drepaul may have been carrying when he vanished, and are asking residents and businesses with a home or security camera to check for activity between March 23 and 29. They also are asking anybody in the area to keep an eye open for the missing bag.

Foul play is not suspected in Drepaul's disappearance, Wetternach said.

Anybody with information is asked to call Maple Grove police at 952-258-5321.