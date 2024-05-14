Search continues as kayaker missing from west-central Minnesota lake identified

May 13—WILLMAR, Minn. — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office on Monday continued searching for a missing 39-year-old kayaker on Nest Lake.

The Sheriff's Office later in the day identified the man as Shane White, of Overland Park, Kansas, and

posted a photo of him on Facebook

.

The Sheriff's Office is again requesting that property owners in the area check shorelines and outbuildings for White, described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office at 320-235-1260.

White was initially reported missing at 10:37 a.m. Sunday after he had failed to return to his vacation rental on the south side of the lake. According to an initial news release, White reportedly left the rental alone in a kayak around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement began an open water and shoreline search for White shortly after his kayak was found around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. More than 40 fire and emergency medical services personnel and law enforcement volunteers assisted with Sunday's search efforts.

Search efforts were suspended Sunday night but continued Monday morning. In a Facebook post, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office announced that the west Nest Lake access off of Kandiyohi County Road 9 would be closed to accommodate search and rescue personnel.

At the scene, the West Central Tribune observed vehicles from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and Spicer and New London fire departments parked at the boat access.