Search continues for gunman after 1 killed, several injured during Easter brunch in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search continues Monday for a man who reportedly opened fire inside a Salemtown restaurant on Easter Sunday, killing one man and leaving several others injured.

Authorities said the suspected shooter is 46-year-old Anton Rucker. According to MNPD, Rucker opened fire during Sunday brunch at Roasted Salemtown just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 in the 600 block of Garfield Street.

After the shooting, Rucker and a unidentified female left the scene in a Mercedes GLS 450, officials said.

Rucker — who reportedly has aggravated assault convictions in Nashville, was arrested on felony drugs charges in Murfreesboro in October, and faced assault and gun charges last August — is now wanted for homicide.

The shooting happened minutes after Rucker arrived at the restaurant, officials said. He and another man allegedly got into an argument that “significantly escalated within moments.”

According to MNPD, 33-year-old Allen Beachem was shot and killed and five other gunshot victims ended up with non-critical injuries. A total of eight people, including Beachem, were brought to at least three different hospitals following the shooting.

During a press conference, officials said the motive of the shooting remained unknown, but could have been “something as simple as one person invading another person’s space.”

If you see Rucker or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call MNPD at 615-862-8600.

