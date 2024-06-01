Search continues for Chevy Chase man believed to have killed his Parole Officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) said they are still searching for the man believed to have killed his parole officer on Friday afternoon.

Police said 33-year-old Davis Martinez, a six-year Maryland Parole and Probation agent, was found dead inside a Chevy Chase apartment. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services believes he was killed by his client, 54-year-old Emanuel Edward Sewell, a registered sex offender.

A photo of the suspect, 54-year-old Emanuel Edward Sewell. (Credit: The Montgomery County Police Department)

Martinez responded to an apartment in the 2800 block of Terrace Drive in Chevy Chase to conduct a resident check on Sewell, who was released from prison in 2021.

Police: Chevy Chase man wanted in connection to murder of parole officer in Montgomery County

When he hadn’t returned back to work, MCPD officers went to the apartment and found Martinez inside.

Sewell has not been found since then and police believe he is responsible.

Officers said Sewell may be armed and is considered dangerous.

Police believe he may be driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland license plates 93661HT. They also think he has Agent Martinez’s badge.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Martinez is the first Maryland Division of Parole and Probation agent in the state to be killed by a client while on duty.

“Davis Martinez was a thorough and caring agent who sought to help clients improve their lives,” said Parole and Probation Director Martha Danner. “The Silver Spring office will sorely miss him because he was a sensitive soul who always helped everyone.”

In a statement Saturday, Governor Wes Moore expressed his condolences to Martinez’s family.

“Agent Davis Martinez served our state with distinction and our communities are safer because of him,” Moore said. “My heart goes out to his friends, family, loved ones, and colleagues—our whole state mourns with you after the loss of one our own in the line of duty.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.