Search continues for 18-year-old swimmer who went missing in West Milford

The search continues for a missing swimmer in the Clinton Reservoir, located within the Newark Watershed Property in West Milford, police said.

On Tuesday at about 6:51 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting the missing swimmer. A group of friends from Morris County, including two 18-year-old men, one 18-year-old woman, and two 17-year-old boys, were swimming in the reservoir, according to West Milford police. While swimming toward a small island, one of the 18-year-olds, identified as Eshan Aman Ullah of Randolph, disappeared in the water, police said.

West Milford Police Patrol and divers from the West Milford Police Department Special Operations Unit responded to the scene. Divers entered the water and began rescue operations. The New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit was requested, and the NJSP Northstar conducted a grid search of the reservoir.

However, dive operations were suspended due to darkness.

Rescue efforts are expected to resume Wednesday with members of the West Milford Police Special Operations Unit, Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, and New Jersey State Police TEAMS Unit and Marine Unit.

The West Milford Police Department is continuing the investigation and will provide updates as they become available.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: West Milford NJ search continues for missing swimmer