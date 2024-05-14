Search for Colorado Springs man missing on Longs Peak

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, May 13, Rocky Mountain National Park announced that park rangers had begun searching for a Colorado Springs man who was overdue after attempting to summit Longs Peak on Sunday, May 12.

23-year-old Lucas Macaj was last heard from around 1 p.m. Sunday when he texted a friend to report reaching the summit of Longs Peak. Dangerous storms had moved into the higher elevations of the park, and by late that night, it was reported that he had not checked in again.

Courtesy: Rocky Mountain National Park

Courtesy: Rocky Mountain National Park

Early Monday morning, rangers confirmed that his car was still parked at the Longs Peak Trailhead, where he began his route to summit the peak via the Keyhole Route. Park officials said he is likely wearing a dark-colored top, tan or brown pants, khaki boots, and a black backpack. He may also be wearing a beanie and dark-colored gloves. Macaj is described as 5’9″ tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Search efforts are being conducted from both the air and the ground in multiple locations, including air reconnaissance, a heat-sensing fixed-wing flight, and ground teams on the Longs Peak Trail to the Ledges on the Keyhole Route. Searches also took place on the Boulder Brook Trail.

Courtesy: Rocky Mountain National Park

Courtesy: Rocky Mountain National Park

Air reconnaissance focused on the Keyhole Route, including the Ledges, the Trough, the Narrows, the Homestretch, and the saddle between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker. Park rangers are continuing their investigation.

If anyone has information that can help investigators locate Macaj, or if anyone has seen Macaj, or has been in the areas listed above on May 12, please get in touch with the National Park Services Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line at (888) 653-0009, or online at the Park Service’s Investigative Services, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

Park officials say anyone who calls in with information may remain anonymous if they do not wish to share their personal information, but they urge them to share what they know.

