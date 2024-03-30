Search for car stolen in Sacramento County carjacking leads to 5 arrests after chase and crash

Authorities searching for a vehicle stolen overnight in a Sacramento County armed carjacking arrested two adults and three underage teens Friday morning after lengthy chase in Northern California.

About 5:15 a.m. Friday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that a reported stolen vehicle, a black Chevrolet Volt, had just been scanned by a license plate reader camera near McKnight Way as the car entered Grass Valley.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies, Grass Valley police and the California Highway Patrol searched the area for the stolen vehicle, sheriff’s officials announced Friday afternoon in a news release.

Within minutes, Grass Valley police spotted the stolen car. Sheriff’s officials said the car did not pull over and instead headed east on Highway 174. The police pursuit ensued, but the officers lost sight of the stolen car shortly after 5:30 a.m. after passing Greenhorn Access Road, authorities said.

The search for the stolen car continued in the area where the car was last seen, and Placer County sheriff’s deputies joined the search near Colfax.

About 5:45 a.m., Nevada County deputies spotted the stolen car fleeing east on Highway 174 near the Bear River Bridge. The vehicle pursuit continued into Placer County.

When the stolen car reached Colfax, it headed south on South Auburn Road to Placer Hills Road, where the driver lost control at 5:50 a.m. and crashed, according to the news release.

Sheriff’s officials said five occupants — a 19-year-old Lincoln man, an 18-year-old Grass Valley woman and three underage teen boys —got out of the stolen car and ran away. Four of the five were quickly apprehended by Nevada County sheriff’s deputies and K-9 “Vito.”

The Grass Valley woman ran into nearby woods and evaded capture temporarily until a Placer County sheriff’s aerial drone and K-9 unit tracked her down, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

All five occupants were arrested and taken to hospitals for a medical evaluation after suffering minor injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

The underage teens will be booked at Placer County Juvenile Hall. The adults will be booked at the Nevada County Jail.

Nevada County sheriff’s officials were working with Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives on the carjacking reported late Thursday.