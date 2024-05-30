Search for new Branch County administrator officially underway

BRANCH COUNTY — Michigan Leadership Institute consultant Chet Janik posted the job of county administrator to replace retiring Bud Norman on various websites, newspapers, and job boards, commissioners were told on Tuesday.

With only a draft job description, two people have already applied, one from Indeed.com. All applications are due by July 1.

Selection timeline

Janik said he would compile all applications into a PDF and email it to the commissioners around July 5.

The consultant suggests reviewing the applications the week of July 8, preliminarily categorizing candidates into those for interviews and potential interviews.

A special closed meeting is targeted for the week of July 15 to determine who to interview. Until then, all the names are confidential.

Question and answer interviews would start the week of July 22, to have finalists by July 29.

There would be more dialogue with the finalists during the second-round interviews.

Candidates may also meet with county staff during this process.

Janik said the goal of final interviews is for commissioners to reach a consensus on the hire.

Consultant Chet Janik

Commission chair Tim Stoll would be authorized to negotiate an employment contract with the chosen candidate.

Stoll hoped the new hire could join the county sometime in October, with an overlap with Norman to settle into the job.

Because it's an election year, the initial contract can only go to Dec. 31 under state law. The contract can specify the new commission will review/extend it in January by the newly elected commission.

Changes in the job

Norman holds the title of administrator/controller. Under state law, the controller is responsible for the budgets and finances, and Michigan requires a supermajority or four commissioners to fire one.

Early on, the commission determined the jobs would be separate in the future.

Norman currently makes over $175,000 a year after nearly 18 years in his job.

Part of the pay increases came because he took over direct supervision of the building permit department and emergency management.

Those jobs will go to others under the new job description.

Because of this, the top salary offered is $135,000.

Job requirements

The job description states that the administrator supervises and is responsible for the work performed by the staff of the "General Services' Office, Payroll/Accounts Payable, Housing Grant Administrator, County Complex Manager, Technology, Veterans' Affairs, Commission on Aging, 9-1-1 Center, and Brownfield Authority."

The commission is looking for a minimum "bachelor's degree but prefers a master's degree in public administration, public affairs, accounting, or related fields, and five years of progressively more responsible administrative/supervisory experience in county or local government."

At its discretion, Branch County may consider an alternative combination of formal education and work experience as it did with Norman, who came out of the U.S. Army as a Colonel with Pentagon experience.

The county cannot require its administrator to live within the county but can require residence within 20 miles of the county.

Janik said the chair can negotiate some issues in the contract.

Janik will be paid a fee not to exceed $10,250 to guide the commission through the process.

