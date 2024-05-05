Search begins for man who went missing after jumping into Lake Pleasant

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man Saturday afternoon after he jumped into Lake Pleasant and never resurfaced.

Officials reported that deputies from the Lake Patrol unit at the sheriff’s office were summoned to the area shortly after 2 p.m. in response to a potential drowning incident. Witnesses informed deputies that the man had been last seen jumping into the water from their boat to retrieve a hat that had fallen into the lake.

However, witnesses said that the man, who was not wearing a life vest, never resurfaced.

The man has not yet been found, according to the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, and the search was still ongoing.

