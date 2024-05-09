Search begins for new Children’s Mercy Kansas City CEO after top exec announces retirement

After six years, Children’s Mercy Kansas City President and CEO Paul Kempinski will retire, the hospital announced Thursday.

During his tenure, Children’s Mercy opened the Children’s Mercy Research Institute, started a program to address the youth mental health crisis and guided the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to improving the health of children and staying actively engaged in the Kansas City community,” Kempinski said in a news release. “This is the perfect time to hand the baton to the next CEO to lead the next phase of growth at Children’s Mercy.”

The hospital’s board retained a national search firm to find a new president and CEO, a process that will include input from clinical, research, academic and philanthropic partners and community stakeholders, Children’s Mercy said.

Kempinski also serves on the boards of various community organizations, including the Children’s Hospital Association, Missouri Hospital Association, Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, Kansas City Civic Council, KC Common Good and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Kansas City.

Kempinski will stay in his role at Children’s Mercy until a new CEO is on-boarded.

“Paul has provided unwavering support for the Children’s Mercy team as we work to fulfill our mission of providing dedicated, holistic care to every child,” said Dr. Bradley Warady, director of the pediatric nephrology division, “and as we continue our focus on breakthrough translational research, innovation and educating the next generation of caregivers.”