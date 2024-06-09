Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after SC man was killed in shooting, cops say

One man was killed Saturday and another is wanted on a murder charge, South Carolina officials said.

Tarrence Eugene Robinson, a 36-year-old Greenwood resident, died after being shot in the head, the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said.

A search is underway for 40-year-old Tony Matthew Landron, who was called “armed and dangerous,” by the Greenwood Police Department. In addition to murder, Landron is also facing a charge for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.

Landron and Robinson knew each other prior to the shooting, police said.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

Greenwood shooting details

At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the shooting at 125 Oakhill Avenue and found a shooting victim, police said.

EMS took Robinson to an area hospital, where he died at about 2:30 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting that continues to be investigated by police and the coroner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Police warned anyone who sees Landron to stay away from him and call 911.

Anyone with information about Landron or the shooting is asked to call police at 864-942-8407.

Both the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol have assisted in the investigation.