Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted on multiple charges, SC sheriff says

A search was underway Wednesday in South Carolina for an “armed and dangerous” man who’s wanted on multiple charges, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 36-year-old Nicholas Hill, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Hill is wanted on charges that include domestic violence (high and aggravated), possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of firearm by a person convicted of certain crimes, failure to stop for blue lights, first-degree burglary, in addition to bench warrants from both magistrate court and family court, according to the release.

There was no word if the charges stem from a single, or multiple incidents. Information about the condition of any victim, or victims, was not available.

The sheriff’s office described Hill as a 5-foot-6, 180-pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

Hill is “believed to be armed and dangerous,” and anyone who sees him is warned not to approach the wanted man, the sheriff’s office said. Instead, anyone who sees Hill is asked to call 911.

Anyone with other information about Hill can call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2040, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.