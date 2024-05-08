Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ gunman after male is shot in the head, SC cops say

A search is underway for the gunman who fatally shot a male in the head Tuesday, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Jeffcoat Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in Wagener, near the intersection with S.C. 39/Festival Trail Road.

The deputies found a male with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the release.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

A witness said the suspected shooter was a man who ran from the home before deputies arrived, according to the release.

Further information about the shooter was not available, but the sheriff’s office said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

There was no word about a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is asking for the public’s help with information about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or the suspect, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.