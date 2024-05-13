Police share photo of car during search for Albemarle teen’s body

Police are asking for help from the public as crews spent all day Monday searching for the body of 17-year-old Baylee Carver.

The search for Carver started on Friday. Police said the suspect charged in connection with her death, 20-year-old Joshua Biles, told them he can’t remember where he left her body.

On Monday, Channel 9′s Almiya White watched as 13 agencies made up of at least 70 people searched through wooded areas in Albemarle hoping to find Carver’s remains. White learned they covered 250 miles on Sunday, crossing over Stanly, Cabarrus, and Rowan counties. By Monday afternoon, they had covered 160 more miles.

Police said they got a call for help around 4:30 a.m. Friday from a home on Floral Drive in Albemarle. During the course of their investigation, detectives determined that Carver was dead. They believe Biles had something to do with it.

Carver’s family said they were told Biles doesn’t remember where her body is.

Investigators said Carver’s phone was last pinged in the area of Gold Hill.

The Albemarle Police Department asked people who live in the communities of Gold Hill, Cold Water, Mount Pleasant, and northwestern Stanly County (northwestern Albemarle, Richfield, and Misenheimer) to check their surveillance cameras for video on Friday between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Police are looking for a 1999 two-door red Honda Civic with black wheels. It has a North Carolina tag reading RHC 1776.

Crews are once again searching for the body of 17-year-old Baylee Carver. Now, police are also asking for help from the public.

Lisa Briggs is with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. She said not having the exact location of Carver’s body can present challenges.

“It’s been very difficult,” she said. “We believe she’s out here – we’re not getting exact intel and we’re just following all the intel we have. Checking every box and search every lead.”

Agencies planned to search all day Monday until dark.

‘Most loving person’

Carver’s friends and family said she was a sweet girl who didn’t deserve this. Just four day ago, she turned 17 years old. The following day, police presumed her dead.

“I feel like I can’t stop until they find her, or we find her,” her father, Justin Carver, told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts over the weekend.

The NCMEC is one of the agencies that’s taking part in the search. They’re using dogs to help, but they present challenges of their own.

“Working the road areas has been incredibly difficult with dogs because the cars are going so fast and not slowing down,” Briggs said. “If a dog goes into an odor that we need them to, they’re just going to run, so we’re worried about dogs getting hit.”

A mom who said her son was friends with Carver posted a sign in town, saying she was heartbroken to hear the news because Carver was “the kindest, most loving person you could ever meet.”

As far as Biles, he’s charged with felony obstruction and concealment of a death. He has a first appearance in court Monday and remains in jail with a $250,000 bond.

Biles is scheduled for a court date next week. He could face additional charges.

Anyone with information can call the Albemarle Police Department tip line at 704-984-9511.

