The search is on: Abilene police on the lookout for armed robbery suspect

Abilene police are looking for an armed suspect wanted in connection with a convenience store robbery and an attempted robbery early Wednesday morning, according to a recent press release.

Police are looking for tips to help them catch a suspect they say is male with a mask and dark clothing. He is likely carrying a weapon as well.

'Brandished a weapon'

Police were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to a convenience store in the 5100 block of South Seventh Street, according to the media release. The store clerk "reported that a male wearing a mask, and dark clothing, came into the store, brandished a weapon and demanded money from the clerk."

Apparently, the suspect then "fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money."

Suspect allegedly strikes again

Just one hour later, a second convenience store in the 2500 block of South Clack Street "reported that a male with a similar description to the earlier incident" entered the store, according to the press release. He "brandished a weapon and demanded money from the clerk."

This time, however, the suspect fled without any money.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at 325-676-8477 (TIPS) or download the P3 app to upload tips from your smartphone. Potential tips could earn a cash reward, and those submitting tips still remain anonymous.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: The search is on. Police on lookout for an armed robbery suspect.