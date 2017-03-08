Sean Spicer says CBO track record on ACA was terrible

John: SO ARE WE GOING TO BRING UP U.S./NATO provocations of Russia or is the AP just a one-way propaganda service? Fair & balanced? Washington began antagonizing Russia under the Clinton Administration by breaching its 1991 promises to Gorbachev and adding former Warsaw Pact members to NATO in 1999 while courting former Soviet republics to join NATO as well. Since then the U.S. has: (1) continued to move NATO troops closer to Russia’s borders & encircle Russia with NATO bases, (2) unilaterally withdrawn from the ABM treaty and positioned new offensive-nuclear- missile-capable batteries along Russia’s borders, (3) engineered the overthrow of Ukraine’s democratically-elected president & installation of a U.S.-puppet government in Kiev, (4) engineered destabilization of Russian ally Syria and backedf Wahhabi terrorist groups in that country, and (5) joined with the EU to impose sanctions for Russia’s response to defend ethnic Russians inside of Ukraine against persecution by ultra-nationalists & neo-N@zis in Kiev’s U.S.-puppet government.