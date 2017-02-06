Sean Spicer reacts to Melissa McCarthy’s stinging ‘SNL’ impression

Sean Spicer doesn’t exactly think Melissa McCarthy’s impression of him is a slam dunk.

Speaking with Extra at the Super Bowl on Sunday, the White House press secretary suggested McCarthy’s faux press briefing from the weekend’s Saturday Night Live went too far, saying that the actress “could dial back” on her portrayal of him.

Specifically, Spicer thinks McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.”

As the clip of McCarthy’s angry press secretary went viral, Spicer learned about it when he received a plethora of text messages while leaving church Sunday, Extra reported.

Spicer admitted that he found the episode “funny,” despite believing that Alec Baldwin’s impression of President Donald Trump was “mean,” according to Extra. “Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate,” Spicer said. “SNL used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.”

Relive McCarthy’s impression in the video above.