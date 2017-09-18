Sean Spicer makes surprise appearance during Stephen Colbert's opening monologue at the 2017 Emmys

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer shocked the star-studded audience at Sunday night's 2017 Emmy Awards by appearing on stage during host Stephen Colbert's opening monologue.

Spicer rode out at Microsoft Theater on a moving podium modeled off of the one Melissa McCarthy rode around on during her multiple appearances on "Saturday Night Live" earlier this year impersonating him.

"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys -- period! Both in-person and around the world," Spicer proclaimed as the camera cut to a stunned McCarthy in the crowd. McCarthy won an Emmy for her impression during last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys.





The camera also showed "Veep" actress Anna Chlumsky and "Modern Family" star Julie Bowen completely shocked by the moment from the crowd.





Spicer's surprise appearance came after Colbert took aim -- multiple times -- at President Donald Trump during his lively opening monologue.

"We all know the Emmys mean a lot to Donald Trump, because he was nominated multiple times for Celebrity Apprentice,'" Colbert said. "If he had an Emmy, I bet he wouldn't have run for president."

