Sean Spicer Had A Debate Idea For Donald Trump. It Did Not Go Well.

Sean Spicer suggested on Sunday how former President Donald Trump should kick off the first 2024 presidential debate against President Joe Biden, which CNN is hosting in Atlanta on Thursday.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee should start “by yielding his time to Biden with a simple question,” Trump’s first White House press secretary-turned-“Dancing With The Stars” contestant wrote on X-formerly-Twitter.

And that question?

“Can you name every member of your cabinet,” wrote Spicer, parroting the right-wing narrative that Biden is in cognitive decline and therefore unfit to return to the White House.

Critics reminded Spicer, who has regularly defended Trump’s lies (including that whopper about the inauguration crowd size), of the criticism Trump has received from former members of his own cabinet, including his own vice president, Mike Pence.

Every member in Biden's cabinet endorses him. Can't say the same for Trump. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 23, 2024

I’m not sure Donald could name every member of his immediate family https://t.co/zLwcWZGdmi — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 23, 2024

You were fired and they all made fun of you. Think insulting Biden will win you back? I don't. — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) June 23, 2024

Biden should respond by asking Trump to name all of the Trump cabinet officers who have declined to support his return to the White House. https://t.co/suIPxMM9TY — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 23, 2024

That’s hilarious. Can Trump name the 44 of his Cabinet members that now say they won’t support him for President again? I mean he fired you and you’re still kissing his ass. What does that say about you, Sean?



I know what it says. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 23, 2024

Maybe the guy who lied about Trump’s inauguration crowd, was ridiculed by SNL, and supports the first former POTUS to sit for an interview with a probation officer should just STFU. https://t.co/a3gtjDIEWq — Bob (@bobtheretired) June 24, 2024

President Biden should start Thursday's debate by yielding his time to Donald Trump with a simple question:



Can you name 5 out of the Ten Commandments that you say you “love” so much? https://t.co/oXiXsO3qXr — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 23, 2024

@JoeBiden should ask @realDonaldTrump how many of his 44 former Cabinet and senior staffers are supporting him in 2024. https://t.co/CNENKHZ0E9 — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) June 23, 2024

Can you remember every lie you told for Trump? Because there are vids we can check. — Elon's apartheid Pig (AKA Ancillary Humanist) (@JimEP1160) June 23, 2024

Can Trump name all the members of his cabinet who’ve called him a dangerously unfit idiot? We’ll give him time on that. It’s a long list. https://t.co/dljNMi05ow — Jim Snowden (@SnowdenJim) June 24, 2024

An ignorant tweet from a human laughingstock. — Without truth, there is NO hope. (@without_are) June 23, 2024

What’s wrong with you, Sean? Seriously. You’re like a frat boy gone to seed.

You could be doing so much better if you actually decided to grow. — MelissaJPeltier (@MelissaJPeltier) June 24, 2024

Biden should ask Trump, “Who is Ronny Johnson?” — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) June 23, 2024

Biden should start Thursdays debate by yielding his time to Trump with a simple question:



Where is your wife — JustVent (@JustVent6) June 23, 2024

40 out of 44 of Trump’s previous staff will not endorse him for POTUS. If it were me, I’d ask Trump how many of his advisors are felons and to name them. It’s no small number. — Metalmark 🤘🌊 🏁 (@MarkMantis) June 23, 2024

Guaranteed he wouldn't say one of them is "Tim Apple". Project much? — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 23, 2024

40 of 44 of Trumps former cabinet say they won’t vote for him. This includes Trump VP Mike Pence. What does it say when your own VP won’t vote for you?🤦♂️ — mrbigg🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@mrbigg450) June 23, 2024

Ha Ha Ha, Trump can't even name all his family members. — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) June 23, 2024

And then Biden should ask Trump: "Can you name any of your grandchildren?" — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 23, 2024

I 100% assure you he can.



I also 100% assure you Trump can't. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) June 23, 2024

