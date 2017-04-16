Will Sean Spicer Appear As The Easter Bunny This Year?

The White House press secretary dressed as the Easter bunny several times during annual Easter Egg Rolls during the George W. Bush administration.

Long before Sean Spicer was making waves as White House press secretary, he was moonlighting as the Easter Bunny during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Spicer donned the fuzzy white bunny suit during his time in the George W. Bush administration.

As a relatively unknown assistant U.S. trade representative for media and public affairs under Bush, Spicer appeared as the bunny several times.

Read: Internet Goes After Sean Spicer For Hitler Comment

“Kids love the Easter Bunny. There is something real special about seeing all the families on the White House lawn….every child is special on this day,” Spicer told Politico in 2008. “Most children are so excited to see the bunny that they are on their best behavior. I really get a kick out of the ones that thank the bunny for their basket or a gift they got on Easter.”

Spicer seemed relatively proud of the role, which is listed on his official GOP biography.

“Among Sean’s other distinctions are serving as an Easter Bunny at the White House Easter Egg Roll, being lampooned by the Onion, cited as a 'Moment of Zen' on the Daily Show and being mocked by David Letterman,” the biography read.

It’s unclear who will don the bunny suit during this year’s Easter Egg Roll, though it’s unlikely to be Spicer. The press secretary is likely too busy putting out fires, like his recent controversial comments stating that Hitler did not use chemical weapons during a Tuesday press conference about Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The ambiguous identity of President Donald Trump’s Easter Bunny is the least of the administration’s concerns surrounding the Egg Roll. The administration reportedly got a late start planning Monday’s all-day event, leading to concerns that it might not be as special as those in year’s past.

“It’s the single most high-profile event that takes place at the White House each year and the White House and the first lady are judged on how well they put it on,” Melinda Bates, who organized Easter Egg Rolls under President Bill Clinton, told the New York Times Tuesday. “I’m really concerned for the Trump people, because they have failed to fill some really vital posts, and this thing is all hands on deck.”

With or without an Easter Bunny, the event was set to start Monday at 7:30 a.m. and last until 6:45 p.m. on the South Lawn of the White House.

Related Articles