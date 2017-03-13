Sean Spicer Ambushed by Woman Asked How It Feels to Work For A 'Fascist': 'Are You a Criminal as Well?'

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is brushing off an Apple store confrontation over the weekend by a teacher who asked him if he was a criminal.

Read: FBI Director Asks Justice Department to Refute Trump's Claims of Wiretapping: Reports

Shree Chauhan, 33, was shopping inside the Washington, D.C., store and confronted Spicer, asking, "How does it feel to work for a fascist?"

Spicer replied: "It's such a great country that allows you to be here."

Chauhan, who is of Indian heritage, is claiming that remark was racially charged. She then asked additional questions.

"We have a great country? Have you helped with the Russia stuff?" she asked. "Are you a criminal as well?”

Spicer had just paid for a new Apple watch when he was confronted by the educator.

And he was wearing that watch as he was asked about the incident at Monday’s White House press briefing.

"It is a free country and the beauty of it is that people can act how they want, no matter how that is interpreted as long as they stay on the right side of the first amendment, we are good," Spicer told reporters.

Some people who viewed the video have accused Chauhan of being out of line, calling her "impolite” and "vile" for her questioning of the press secretary as he was out running an errand.

Read: The Messed Wing: Video Emerges of Trump's Purported Tirade Against Steven Bannon, Reince Priebus

Chauhan responded to many her critics online for most of the weekend, but by Monday morning she said she was done.

So I'm gonna go on a Twitter hiatus for the rest of the day.



Keep resisting! — Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) March 13, 2017

Watch: The Polar Espresso: Tom Hanks Sends New Coffee Machine to White House Press Corps

Related Articles: