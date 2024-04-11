Sean Hannity Tells Democrats To 'Get Rid Of' Arizona Abortion Ban

Sean Hannity on Wednesday called on Arizona Democrats to “get rid of” an 1864 law reinstated by the state’s Supreme Court that would criminalize almost all abortions.

He failed to mention that the state legislature is controlled by a narrow Republican majority, which prevented efforts by Democrats earlier in the day to repeal the law.

“The people on the left are so desperate, attacking Trump now for an Arizona Supreme Court ruling that upholds what is a Civil War-era law banning abortion,” the Fox News host said on his show Wednesday.

“This will be fixed in the next week or two. Let not your heart be troubled. I can pretty much assure that will happen.”

He added that former President Donald Trump “opposes the law and this ruling.”

The presumptive GOP nominee — who has said he was “proud” to have been responsible for the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade — told reporters Wednesday the Arizona ruling “went too far,” and suggested Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) would “bring it back into reason.”

“Arizona’s governor is a Democrat,” Hannity continued. “The state’s attorney general is a Democrat. The state legislature is almost evenly divided. If Democrats, you want to get rid of the law, well, you have a chance right now to get rid of it. And I would advise you, get rid of it.”

“They would rather use it as a political tool ahead of November,” he added.

The conservative media personality, who describes himself as “pro-life,” has repeatedly tried to understate extreme Republican positions on abortion to his viewers. He recently warned Republicans that supporting heavy abortion restrictions is an unpopular, election-losing stance.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that a 160-year-old abortion ban can be enforced, overriding the existing 15-week ban that went into effect in 2022.

Enforcement has been stayed for 14 days while a lower court hears additional arguments. If it goes ahead, abortion would be punishable by two to five years in prison, with exceptions only in cases where the mother’s life is at risk.

Republicans in both chambers of the Arizona legislature scuttled efforts on Wednesday to vote on Democratic bills that would undo the ban.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) has said she would not enforce the law, saying in a statement Tuesday: “Let me be completely clear, as long as I am Attorney General, no woman or doctor will be prosecuted under this draconian law in this state.”