Sean Hannity Said He 'Never Heard Of' Proud Boys But Had Member On His Show In 2017

Sean Hannity said on his radio show on Monday that he had never heard of the Proud Boys, but he has featured the group’s founder, Gavin McInnes, on his Fox News show and another member on his radio show in 2017.

As Media Matters pointed out, Hannity hosted “prominent Proud Boy” Jovi Val on his radio show in 2017, which allowed for Val and far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer to discuss political violence at length.

“A viral video surfaced showing, in New York City, members of the group, which I’ve also never heard of, Proud Boys, some type of male chauvinist organization beating two or three protesters in New York City after an event at a Republican headquarters,” said Hannity on the Oct. 15 episode of his radio program, “The Sean Hannity Show.”

Hannity vs. Hannity, Proud Boys edition. pic.twitter.com/SvtK86a94U

— Media Matters (@mmfa) October 16, 2018

The Proud Boys are a misogynistic and anti-Muslim fraternity known for committing acts of political violence across the country. The group made headlines this weekend for attacking three people on a sidewalk outside the Metropolitan Republican Club, the GOP’s headquarters in New York City, while shouting homophobic slurs. The group then wreaked havoc by seeking out and assaulting protesters in Portland, Oregon, and New York City all weekend.

Despite his claim, Hannity has quoted Loomer in a tweet referring to the Proud Boys:

Sean Hanniity on the Proud Boys today: "A viral video surfaced showing, in New York City, members of the group, which I've also never heard of, Proud Boys, some type of male chauvinist organization beating two or three protesters"



Also Sean Hannity: pic.twitter.com/l5xVHHBYGA

— Media Matters (@mmfa) October 15, 2018

McInnes had been on Hannity’s Fox News show 24 times and can be seen waving a sword during the attacks on Friday in a video posted on Twitter by Fox News.

In addition to his participation at Proud Boy events, Val spoke in August at the second Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — a follow-up to the “alt-right” rally there last year, when a car plowed into a group of counterdemonstrators, injuring 19 people and killing Heather Heyer.