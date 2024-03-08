Sean Hannity Deploys New Nickname For Joe Biden And Democrats Actually Love It

Move over, “Sleepy Joe.”

Fox News’ Sean Hannity traded his usual derogatory nickname for President Joe Biden for the “Jacked-Up Joe” moniker and received a round of applause from Democrats.

Hannity has for months suggested on his prime-time show that Biden is in cognitive decline and not fit for office. But he took a different approach Thursday following Biden’s energetic State of the Union address.

Biden was “so hyped up, it was bizarre,” claimed Hannity, who is a big booster of presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump and once even campaigned on stage alongside the four-times-indicted former president.

Hannity, who has spent the past 5 years calling Biden "Sleepy Joe," says that the president "spent most of the night shouting and speeding through his speech."



"I call him Jacked-up Joe. That’s being charitable. He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry old man!" pic.twitter.com/dUNQHNCN6U — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2024

“Frankly, so at odds with the everyday Joe it’s even frightening to me,” he continued. “He spent most the night shouting, speeding through his speech, and clearly overcompensating from the normal, everyday Joe that can barely string two sentences together.”

“Tonight, America saw, um, let’s say a very different Joe Biden,” Hannity added. “I might call him ‘Jacked-up Joe,’ and that’s being charitable. He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry old man.”

While some conservatives on X (formerly Twitter) said they liked the new moniker, it also prompted mockery of Hannity with users sharing a gif of Biden lifting a dumbbell and suggesting the Biden campaign add the term to merchandise.

Can’t wait for the Jacked-Up Joe merch. pic.twitter.com/TmHs8YkI0Q — Ms. Malarkey (@MsMalarkey24) March 8, 2024

Jacked Up Joe is solid nickname. Can't even hate.



Gonna start using that for myself though. Thanks Fox. — Good To Go Joe (@GoodToGoJoe1142) March 8, 2024

They think “Jacked Up Joe” sounds like a weak nickname? They suck at this. pic.twitter.com/itztQBalkq — Joanna Lamb Looby 🇺🇸🌎🇺🇦 (@joannalamblooby) March 8, 2024

Add "Jacked up Joe" to the "Dark Brandon" memes with laser eyes on T-shirts and mugs. — Bruce O'Donnell (@Parceldude957) March 8, 2024

This is my favorite Fox cope:

“Biden was too energetic and forceful, he HAD to be on drugs!”



You guys been saying he was at death’s door. — Ninja Simone (@ThatShaniaTween) March 8, 2024

Poor Sean.. had his bubble popped tonight — RandyC (@randyc56) March 8, 2024

wait till he hears the republican candidate — Matilda Morgenschoen (@MMorgenschoen) March 8, 2024

