Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' Florida homes raided by Homeland Security. What we know

The investigation into accusations against rapper and music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ramped up Monday when federal agents reportedly searched two of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

According to NBC News, the Los Angeles Times and The Associated Press, the searches are part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation in New York. Combs, 54, is facing multiple lawsuits claiming he raped or sexually assaulted alleged victims since the 1990s.

Combs has denied all accusations against him.

Why are the feds raiding Sean 'Diddy' Combs' house?

"Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," said a Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson in a statement to USA TODAY. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

What is Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of?

Last November Combs' former girlfriend Casandra Ventura, who performs as Cassie, filed a sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuit against him alleging the Bad Boy Records founder lured her into an "ostentatious, fast-paced and drug-fueled lifestyle," raped and beat her, and allegedly forced her into "repeated unwanted sexual encounters" with male prostitutes he hired, over a period of 10 years. The suit also named Combs' companies Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, Combs Enterprises, LLC, as well as Epic Records. The suit was settled for an undisclosed amount the next day.

A few days later Joi Dickerson-Neal alleged that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her in January 1991, and shared video of the assault with others in the music industry, according to her lawsuit filed in New York. Dickerson-Neal and Ventura filed their suits before the deadline of the New York's Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year window for victims of sexual abuse to make claims about events that ordinarily would be too old for legal action.

In December, an anonymous person filed a lawsuit alleging Combs and his associates raped her when she was 17 years old.

In February this year, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr., a music producer who worked with Combs on his most recent record, "The Love Album: Off the Grid," accused him of sexual assault. In the lawsuit, he also accuses Combs and his associates, including his 30-year-old son, Justin Dior Combs, his chief of staff and Combs Global Enterprises, of participating in "a sex-trafficking venture."

Was Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested?

No.

NBC News reported Combs had been in Miami when the raids took place. TMZ tracked Combs' private jet to Antiqua in the Caribbean but it was unknown if he was on board.

Where in Miami does 'Diddy' live?

Combs, who was named by Forbes as the highest-paid entertainer in the world in 2017, owns two mansions in Star Island off Miami Beach.

He purchased 1 West Star Island, a 7.988 sq. ft. mansion on a 58,322 sq. ft. lot, from Gloria and Emilio Estefan for $35 million in 2021, according to the Miami Herald, and property records show he also owns 2 West Star Island. Both residences were searched.

Combs' Holmby Hills mansion in West. L.A. was also searched.

KiMi Robinson, USA TODAY, contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: ‘Diddy’ Combs' houses in Miami Florida raided by federal officers