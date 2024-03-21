Seamless indoor/outdoor living is a trend many Brevard homeowners are following

Floridians are fortunate to live in a climate conducive to outdoor living most of the year and homeowners are taking advantage.

Gone are the days when the backyard was a concrete slab, unmowed lawn and toys strown about. Maureen Gerrity, owner and founder of Brevard County-based MG Interiors said more and more Space Coast homes are being designed to create a seamless indoor/outdoor space.

“People are very intentional in making the outside feel like a true extension of the inside,” Gerrity said. “It doesn’t matter if your outdoor space is big or small. There are things you can do to make the space more livable and cozy.”

How to make inside spaces flow into outside living

Kate Burris and Rachel Fraser, designers with MG Interiors, talk about having a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor spaces. Here they show off an outdoor area they designed at a Rockledge home.

It’s all about making the spaces feel cohesive. Many new homes are built with sliders that either partially or fully open to combine the living spaces. This makes it easy for residents and guests to navigate from inside to out.

The key is having the same colors and textures you have inside your home in the outdoor area as well, Gerrity said.

It helps to keep the same style throughout both living spaces. If the inside of your house is a contemporary style, carry that through to the outdoor area.

What are the latest color trends for Brevard homes?

Brevard is known for nearly 72 miles of beaches and Space Coast residents like to bring the beach vibes back into their living spaces. But Gerrity noted it works best, and most on trend, when done in a subtle way.

“You don’t want it to be too obvious,” she said. “Upscale coastal incorporates elements that are a nod without being in your face.”

That’s done by using a lot of coastal colors – soft blues, greens, tranquil colors. It also includes textiles and textures with organic touches like woven baskets, natural woods and jute rugs.

The color also extends to the ceiling. Many homes are now including wood paneling on the ceiling, which helps tie the room together.

What decor is the best to put in outdoor spaces on the Space Coast?

When considering outdoor décor, you have to keep in mind the weather. Salt water, rain and wind can be harsh on furniture and other outdoor items.

But don’t let the outdoor elements stop you when decorating. Gerrity said pick items that you would find inside your home. Just make sure you select all-weather pieces.

Go ahead and place a rug on your patio floor. Find a comfortable couch and put pillows on it. Go as far as adding a chandelier, mirror and sconces. Curtains also are a good option, not necessarily in a functional way, but more for a resort-style look to help soften the space.

“Those are the elements that make it feel cozy and intimate,” Gerrity said. “If you don’t have that stuff out there it will feel sterile.”

Design works on small and big spaces

If your space is tiny, that’s fine.

Coasters on a small table, a tree in the corner or a pillow on a chair can help turn a small space into a more inviting place.

Outdoor living areas that have more space, have more room to introduce other indoor elements.

Whether its speakers built into the ceiling, an outdoor television or a summer kitchen, there are infinite ways to make the space more livable.

"Builders are foreseeing that outdoor living as a need for their clientele with at the very least a screened patio,” Gerrity said. "We take that screened-in patio that is very basic and make it something where people want to be and spend their time."

Contact Michelle Spitzer at mspitzer@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Beach-inspired living making its way into Brevard's backyards