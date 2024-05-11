Seal that died after being found in Fenwick Island had been shot. Reward offered for info

A juvenile gray seal that died after being found in Fenwick Island suffered bite wounds and had been shot at least once, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Lewes-based nonprofit Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute responded to the injured seal April 19, transporting it to the National Aquarium's Ocean City, Maryland, facility for assessment, an NOAA news release said.

The seal did not survive and a necropsy was performed, which "revealed injuries associated with bite wounds from an animal" and that the seal had been shot with a firearm, the release said.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits harassing, harming, killing or feeding wild seals, with violators facing up to $100,000 in fines and one year in jail. Despite such laws, the seal is the second marine mammal to be found shot in the U.S. recently. In March, a bottlenose dolphin with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead on a beach in Louisiana.

The juvenile gray seal that died after being found with bite wounds in Fenwick Island on April 19, 2024. A necropsy showed the seal had been shot.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the seal's death, offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to a criminal conviction or the assessment of a civil penalty.

Anyone with information should call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964. Tips may be left anonymously, but a name and contact information must be provided to be eligible for the reward.

Injured, entangled or dead marine mammals should be reported to the Greater Atlantic Marine Mammal Stranding Network's 24-hour hotline at 866-755-6622.

Such incidents can also be reported to MERR at 302-228-5029.

