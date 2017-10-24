Seager starts at shortstop for Dodgers in Series opener

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager makes the throw to first, but not in time to get San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles. Shortstop Corey Seager and right-hander Brandon McCarthy were added to the active roster for the World Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who dropped outfielder Curtis Granderson and backup catcher Kyle Farmer. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Back on the active roster, Corey Seager was in the starting lineup at shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series opener against the Houston Astros.

Seager missed the NL Championship Series with a back injury, sustained in Game 3 of the Division Series on Oct. 9.

Chris Taylor bats leadoff and plays center field Tuesday night. Third baseman Justin Turner hits second, followed by first baseman Cody Bellinger, right fielder Yasiel Puig, left fielder Enrique Hernandez, shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Logan Forsythe, catcher Austin Barnes and left hander Clayton Kershaw.

Center fielder George Springer tops the Astros batting order, followed third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, catcher Brian McCann, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez right fielder Jose Reddick and left-hander Dallas Keuchel.

___

