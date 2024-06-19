Seaford schools to move forward with weapon detection systems, clear bag policy

Seaford schools will move forward with new weapon detection systems and a clear bag policy for students.

"We heard a lot of positive feedback from our parents and community members about the use of the Weapons Detection System over the last few weeks of school," Superintendent Sharon DiGirolamo wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Now, her district plans on purchasing four more.

"Next school year, four will be used on a daily basis at Seaford High School, and two will be available as needed for other schools," she said.

Also beginning next year, students in grades 6 to 12 will be required to use clear bags. That's a clear plastic backpack, shoulder bag or drawstring bag, DiGirolamo explained, similar to what's required at certain concerts or sporting events.

More information is coming this summer, as the district works out the details. DiGirolamo said parents can expect the option to purchase clear backpacks at a low cost through the district.

This comes as concerns about student behavior and violence continue to bubble up across the state.

And it’s not only fights. From thousands of school hallways to Dover’s own Legislative Hall, calls for aid in student behavioral challenges grew this school year. General disrespect, lashing out, emotional deregulation — educators say improving this school climate will be pivotal for both teacher retention and any shot at improving academic success.

In March, state lawmakers created a task force to explore possible solutions.

While districts like Seaford continue to explore their own mitigation, the “Student Behavior and School Climate Task Force” will owe formal recommendations this fall.

