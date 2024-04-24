Seacoast students and schools receive recognition: Education News

The United States Coast Guard Academy recognizes Connor Hickey

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — The United States Coast Guard Academy announced that Connor Hickey from South Berwick, Maine has been recognized for superior academic achievement and leadership potential. Hickey, who attends Portsmouth Christian Academy, has accepted an appointment to attend the Coast Guard Academy and will be sworn-in as a member of the Class of 2028 on July, 1, 2024.

Hickey is the son of Mrs. Jennifer Hickey and Mr. Aaron Hickey from South Berwick, Maine and the Grandson of Mrs. Sylvia Hickey and Mr. Roger Hickey of New Durham, N.H. and Mrs. Deborah Upton of Monticello, Maine.

New Hampshire Excellence in Education Board honors Maude H. Trefethen School with 2024 Special Recognition Award

NEW CASTLE — The New Hampshire Excellence in Education Board announces that Maude H. Trefethen School, located in New Castle, N.H., has been awarded a prestigious 2024 Special Recognition Award. This esteemed accolade celebrates Maude H. Trefethen School's outstanding commitment to student empowerment, academic rigor, and innovative teaching methodologies.

Maude H. Trefethen School's dedication to hands-on learning has significantly enriched the educational landscape in New Castle. Dedicated and skilled staff members strive to involve students in diverse learning opportunities, such as the development of captivating podcasts utilized to showcase student learning. These opportunities captivate audiences while providing students with immersive multimedia learning experiences.

Furthermore, the school is exploring student-led teaching initiatives, where older students take on the role of teachers, sharing their knowledge and skills with younger peers. This approach not only fosters leadership skills among the older students, but also cultivates a collaborative learning environment where students of all ages thrive together in their school community.

Maude H. Trefethen School's efforts have set a standard of excellence in education that inspires both students and educators alike. Its passion for fostering a love of learning and empowering students to reach their full potential is truly commendable.

The New Hampshire Excellence in Education Board extends congratulations to Maude H. Trefethen School on this well-deserved honor. Maude's contributions to the field of education are immeasurable, and its impact will continue to resonate for years to come.

For more information about the New Hampshire Excellence in Education Board and the EDies Awards, please visit www.edies.org.

Maude H. Trefethen School Principal David Latchaw talks about the unique qualities of the small school on the Island of New Castle and how all kids benefit when other kids from different towns tuition in.

Rye Junior High School Honored with Special Recognition Award for exemplary student and community empowerment

RYE — Rye Junior High School has been awarded a prestigious Special Recognition Award for its outstanding commitment to student and community empowerment. This accolade celebrates the school's unwavering dedication to fostering student ownership of voice, providing choice in learning, and promoting community involvement.

At Rye Junior High, students are not just learners, but active participants in their educational journey. Through innovative initiatives such as Explore courses and Social Studies seminars, students have the freedom to shape their learning experiences and pursue their passions. This student-centered approach empowers young minds, instilling a sense of ownership and responsibility for their education.

Teachers at Rye Junior High play a crucial role in supporting student empowerment. With the flexibility to design seminars and integrated units, educators at the school prioritize thoughtful planning and creative instruction. This commitment to personalized learning ensures that each student receives a tailored educational experience that meets their individual needs and interests.

Moreover, Rye Junior High is deeply rooted in its community, recognizing the importance of collaboration and engagement beyond the classroom walls. The school's after-school offerings, hosted at the library and community center, provide students with enriching opportunities for growth and exploration. Additionally, parents are actively involved in the Parent's Advisory Committee, working hand-in-hand with school administrators to enhance the educational experience for all students.

This Special Recognition Award is a testament to Rye Junior High's commitment to excellence and its profound impact on student achievement and community engagement.

