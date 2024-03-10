Seacoast sees moderate flooding, road closures

Mar. 10—Hampton police and fire departments staffed additional public safety personnel Sunday to handle increased emergency calls in anticipation of downtown flooding.

A coastal flood warning was in effect for coastal towns, like Hampton Beach and Portsmouth, until 3 p.m. on Sunday after the noon high tide, which was expected to bring in 15 foot waves and winds up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The combination of the high tide and nearshore waves could impact structures damaged in the January storms and further erode beaches.

In Hampton, the police department closed several roadways, including access to routes 101 and 1A, Winnacunnet Road at Viking Street, High Street at Mill Pond Lane, Brown Avenue from Island Path to Ashworth Avenue and Route 1 in Hampton Falls.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation temporarily closed Ocean Boulevard from Hampton to Rye due to flooding and significant damage. The roadway through the Hampton stretch has since been reopened, as has Winnacunnet Road, police said.

All other roadways remain closed as of 4 p.m. Sunday, including the left hand north-bound lane near Rocky Bend where crews are working to address an infrastructure issue, police said.

Residents living in low-lying areas were encouraged to move their vehicles to higher grounds and avoid fast moving waters and the beaches in the area.

No injuries were reported as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

This will be updated as information becomes available.