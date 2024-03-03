Seabrook School Board candidate Maria Brown

Maria Brown

Name: Maria Brown

Education: Attended Winnacunnet High School and went on to further my education in the medical administrative field

Occupation: Medical administrative field, certified recovery coach

Political or civic experience highlights: Winnacunnet School Board member 9 years; Seabrook School Board member 4 years; coached youth sports for many years; emergency management coordinator specializing in bringing support services to Seabrook and raising awareness during the opioid epidemic; served on the Step-Up Parents non-profit; Recreation Commission member; and American Legion Post 70 member.

What would be your top three priorities if you are elected?: Students first academic improvement, school climate and fiscal responsibility.

Current Situation: The education of our students is in crisis mode, and SAU 21 is not supporting our school or the students as they are the other feeder districts that are 70-80% proficient in math and reading. In fact, we’re seeing many students moving on to another district within SAU 21, charter, or private school.

Despite increasing per capita student spending year after year, the academic achievement by Seabrook schools has been diminishing year after year.

What needs to be done?

We must reiterate and make clear that all three parties – the students, the educators and the parents have important roles to play.

We must enumerate their deliverables and accountability.

Leverage all available resources to enable them to succeed in doing their part.

Listen to all ideas and enroll all stakeholders.

The grease to make this machine function is compassion, collaboration and open communication.

Take a moment and imagine being a middle school student who cannot read or perform basic math skills, an advanced student not challenged sits in a state of boredom, daily peer-related challenges, or a missed unsupported learning disability.

Let us find the root cause and remove the barriers that hinder learning keep in mind many circumstances may not always be a behavioral issue.

Taking punitive actions on students won’t work.

Infighting won’t work.

How should the school district handle requests to remove books from the library or curriculum?: As a board member, I believe in transparency, and we must always be open for discussion. Our libraries are managed by very responsible caring people who serve our kids with the utmost respect. If a book becomes an issue and isn’t handled to the satisfaction of all at the administrative level. I would 100% welcome parents and stakeholders to attend the School Board meeting to be heard. I believe firmly in an open-door policy and uphold the right of the people to speak. I also understand that the chain of command doesn’t always work, and things may need immediate attention. Many times, people simply want to be heard, and as a board member, I would always agree to hear them.

Do you support the expansion of education freedom accounts in New Hampshire?: I am 100% supportive of the Education Freedom Accounts.

Can we allow this to continue? Can we shut our eyes and hope that the problem goes away or fixes itself?

We cannot.

I cannot.

That is why I am running to get on the School Board and help stop the inevitable apocalypse.

What else should voters know about your views on local schools and public education?: Why me?

I have served you all for 13 years as a board member. In my humble opinion, it’s evident that SAU 21 is not working for our students.

As your elected official, I offer you the experience to get the job done. I will work as a team to focus 100% on our student’s education, safety, and well-being.

I see you and I hear you, and transparency is a must as we move forward! Being a school board member is such an honor. Together, we can turn our school in the right direction immediately, and I speak from experience of making this happen.

I will not forget that as a public servant, I am directly accountable to the residents of Seabrook and our students. Please exercise your right to vote, our kids education depends upon it! Thank you, Maria Brown.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seabrook School Board candidate Maria Brown