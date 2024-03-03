Seabrook School Board candidate Lacey Fowler

Name: Lacey Fowler

Education: Winnacunnet High School, associate degree from Hesser College, bachelor's degree from Southern NH University

Occupation: Town of Seabrook Code Enforcement Officer

Political or civic experience highlights: Several years of volunteering for school, community and sporting events.

What would be your top three priorities if you are elected?: My top three priorities are providing an education that produces successful students, creating a successful budget by removing filler items and reallocating monies to necessary items, and keeping our children safe through disciplinary policies and other necessary actions.

How should the school district handle requests to remove books from the library or curriculum?: If a request is brought to the administration to remove a book from the library or the curriculum, that request should be brought to the School Board. The board should sufficiently review the request, the reasoning behind the request and then make an informed decision. It appears that the board sets the curriculum and should have full control over what is added and removed from said curriculum.

Do you support the expansion of education freedom accounts in New Hampshire?: I do not have enough information at this time on the Education Freedom Accounts in NH and how it will affect our students and parents to take an official stance. I will investigate this information, so I am prepared when or if it comes across my desk as a board member.

What else should voters know about your views on local schools and public education?: I am an active member of this community, and my children currently attend both Seabrook Elementary and Middle School. I have seen successful adults come out of our local schools with a public education. It is the caliber of education that is important. At this time, I do not believe Seabrook schools are offering an education that will create many successful students. Curriculum, class structure, scheduling, accountability, disciplinary policies, all play a crucial role in the level of education our kids receive. It is my goal to work with administration, fellow board members, staff, parents, and our community to better the education these children are receiving and setting them up for future success. It takes a village, and I am willing to do the work. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seabrook School Board candidate Lacey Fowler