Seabrook man charged with possessing and distributing child sex abuse images

SEABROOK — A Seabrook man is facing more than two dozen charges for allegedly possessing and distributing child sex abuse images.

Lance Knowles, 33, of Seabrook, was indicted this month by a Rockingham County grand jury on 13 charges of alleged possession of child sexual abuse images and 12 counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt; it means a grand jury found enough evidence to warrant a trial.

The indictments allege Knowles possessed and distributed images of female children under the age of 18 engaged in illegal sexual activities. Possession of child sex abuse images is a Class A felony punishable, if convicted, by 7½ to 15 years in prison and a $4,000 fine per count. The charge of distribution of child sexual abuse images, for the sale, exchange, or transfer of images carries a possible sentence of from 10 to 20 years in prison, according to court documents.

All 25 charges relate to crimes that allegedly transpired in Seabrook between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15, 2023, according to the indictments.

Seabrook police Lt. Timothy Mone said the charges against Knowles relate to an investigation initiated through New Hampshire’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, led by Portsmouth Police Lt. Eric Kinsman, commander of the unit.

According to Kinsman, N.H. ICAC Task Force receives CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after the organization receives reports from Internet and electronic service providers regarding alleged child sexual abuse material on their platforms.

“They are required by federal law to make these reports to NCMEC,” Kinsman said. “CyberTips are assigned to any one of the 61 ICAC Task Forces across the country based on the geo-location of the IP addresses of where the material was sent and where it was received.”

In this case, from the CyberTip from NCMEC, it was determined the IP address related to the cases was in Seabrook, according to Kinsman.

NH ICAC assigned the case to Seabrook police for further investigation, according to Kinsman, which ultimately led to the investigation into Knowles.

According to Mone, Seabrook police detective Thomas Butcher is the investigator who worked with ICAC on the case. When there was enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant, Mone said one was sought and approved. Seabrook police, along with members of NH ICAC, executed the search and seizure of evidence from Knowles' residence, which led to the charges.

Knowles was arrested on Feb. 21, and bail was set at $10,000 cash bail if not accepted into the electronic monitoring program. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 26. Knowles' attorney is Zachary Nelson James of the state's Public Defender Office.

