Sea turtle nesting season begins in Florida

Wednesday marks the first day of sea turtle nesting season in Florida.

People on the coast could start seeing nesting areas marked off at the beaches.

It’s illegal to interfere with the nests in any way.

Residents on the coast will also need to adhere to lighting restrictions.

Sea turtles use the moon to navigate, and artificial light can disorient them.

So, homes along the coast must turn off outside lights and keep their blinds closed at night.

Anyone who sees violations that could impact sea turtle nesting is asked to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement at 1-888-404-FWCC or *FWC.

