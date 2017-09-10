Sea surges may devastate parts of Florida: Governor Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A powerful sea surge will accompany Hurricane Irma as the storm moves through Florida, and that blast of ocean water could badly damage coastal areas, Florida Governor Rick Scott said.

"I am very concerned about the west coast," Scott said of Florida's western shoreline that faces the Gulf of Mexico and is being hit hard by Irma.

Scott was talking on Fox News Sunday.

Later, on ABC News, Scott said: "This storm surge is just deadly."

(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)