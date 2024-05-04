Sea breeze returns to Central Florida on Saturday

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-10.mp4

High pressure coming off of the coast of Maine is steering moisture to Florida this weekend, Spectrum News 13 metrologist Zach Covey said.

This moisture will help reinvigorate the sea breeze on Saturday and Sunday, Covey said.

The sea breeze will generate a few showers across the area, Covey said, but it will still likely be tempered back this afternoon compared to tomorrow.

The high today will be 87 degrees and the low will be 67 degrees. Rain coverage is 20%.