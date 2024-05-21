SE Minnesota Democrats endorse Allie Wolf for Minnesota House seat 26B

May 20—Members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) party gathered in Rushford on May 15 to endorse long-time Spring Valley resident, Allie Wolf, to take on the eventual GOP candidate in State House District 26B, which includes townships in western Mower County.

In a press release Monday, Wolf, a veteran of the United States Marines, is hailed for her community service and committment to uplifting marginalized voices and championing progressive policies.

"We first met Allie when she stopped at the office on a work night," said Fillmore County Chair Christine DeVries in her nomination speech. "Over several more visits, we learned that Allie is knowledgeable and passionate about the issues, has a solid resume, and an engaging personality. In short, she ticked all the boxes on our candidate wish list to take on whomever wins the GOP primary in August. Fillmore County DFL firmly believes this seat is winnable and we're proud to back Allie."

An advocate for equitable healthcare, education reform, and environmental sustainability, DFLers hope that Wolf's platform resonates with the diverse needs of southeastern Minnesota.

"Allie brings a fresh perspective to the district, which includes Caledonia where I grew up, and she will be a fantastic representative for our area," said Jacob Grippen, chair of Senate District 26 DFL. "DFLers are proud to stand behind her as she works to bring positive change to House District 26B."