SDSU fans react to NCAA loss

Following Elon Musk's xAI's move to open source its Grok large language model earlier in March, the X owner on Tuesday said that the company formerly known as Twitter will soon offer the Grok chatbot to more paying subscribers. In a post on X, Musk announced Grok will become available to Premium subscribers this week, not just those on the higher-end tier, Premium+, as before. According to recent data from Sensor Tower, reported by NBC News, X usage in the U.S. was down 18% year-over-year as of February, and down 23% since Musk's acquisition.