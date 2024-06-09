SDG&E hosts 6th annual Wildfire Safety Fair in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) hosted its 6th annual Wildfire Safety Fair on Saturday in Rancho Bernardo.

“As we know, our region here in San Diego is so prone to wildfires, so it’s all about what we can do to be resilient,” said Brian D`Agostino, Vice President, Wildfire & Climate Science at SDG&E.

Dozens of people stopped by the community park to get important information, resources and safety tips on Saturday.

“We’re really concerned about wildfires in our area. We live in San Marcos, and there’s a lot of brush around where we live, so we’re very concerned,” said Camillia Fulton, San Marcos resident.

The fair addressed all of those concerns.

“When you come here, you can learn about all aspects of protecting your property to steps you can take with the community,” said D’Agostino.

Participants at the fair received information about stocking an emergency kit, developing an emergency plan, and designing or modifying the space around their home to resist wildfires.

“Defensible space around our properties are key, but defensible space around powerlines is also key, and that’s where our team of goats come in,” explained D’Agostino. “They are a critical part of our team. It really comes into managing all that grass and all that brush that grows after the winter, the goats will come right in and clean all that up for us.”

With peak wildfire season around the corner, now is the time to prepare.

Saturday’s event was the second of four Wildfire Safety Fairs of the year. The next one is scheduled for July 13, in Alpine at Joan MacQueen Middle School, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The last fair is set for August 24, at Valley Center Bates Nut Farm, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

