SDFD sends crews to help with Post Fire, Lisa Fire

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department on Monday announced it is sending several crews to assist in the fight against brush fires impacting Southern California.

As of Monday evening, the Post Fire near Lebec in northern Los Angeles County has burned at least 15,610 acres and is 20% contained, according to Cal Fire. The Lisa Fire in Riverside County’s Moreno Valley is currently at 892 acres and 95% contained.

“SDFD is committed to assisting other agencies when mutual aid is requested and even though we send our firefighters and apparatus to other jurisdictions, all of our stations within the City of San Diego are staffed and ready,” SDFD told FOX 5/KUSI in a statement.

First responders are reminding the public that “when high winds occur, fire danger increases.”

“We are prepared for peak fire season and we hope residents prepare as well,” the fire department said.

The City of San Diego’s website provides more information on fire safety tips.

