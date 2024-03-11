SDDOT announces public meeting to discuss I-229 Interchange Modification Study this week

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that it will be informing the public about the recommendations from the Interstate-229, Exit 6, Interchange Modification Study in a public meeting open house held this week, according to a press release by the department. The meeting will be held in collaboration with the City of Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls MPO and the Federal Highway Administration.

More: South Dakota students going to college in Minnesota no longer get tuition reciprocity

The public meeting, held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 12 at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, will be aimed at discussing the study with the public in an informal, one-on-one manner, according to the release. The goal is a platform for the public to discuss the recommended interchange and mainline I-229 improvement ideas with the study team, so that their opinions can be taken into consideration.

The discussion, which will be padded with a prerecorded presentation that plays on loop, is aimed at area residents, business owners and daily commuters. The study team is eager to hear from area commuters, concerned citizens, adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period, according to the release.

More: South Dakota State women's basketball's Brooklyn Meyer wins Summit League Player of the Year

The public has also been given the opportunity to present written comments on the meeting up until April 15.

The study corridors included in the meeting will be I-229 from exit 5 to exit 7, 10th Street from Saint Paul Avenue to Sneve Avenu, 12th Street from Lowell Avenue to Cleveland Avenue, 18th Street from Lowell Avenue to Cleveland Avenue and Southeastern Avenue from Beacon Place to Lighthouse Place.

More: In 1974, a woman went missing in Sioux Falls. 50 years later, police are still searching for her

The presentation as well as meeting materials will be available online on the project website on the day of the meeting, the release read. Additionally, a virtual component of the meeting will also be posted on the website for those who cannot make it in-person or for those who want additional information. The public can also submit online comments on this website.

The release has advised individuals who need assistance according to the Americans with Disabilities Act to contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator two days before the public meeting to make sure all the required accommodation is available. The coordinator’s contact is 605-773-3540.

More: Airbnb and Vrbo rentals causing headaches in South Dakota, regulation a puzzle

“For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location,” the release read.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: SDDOT to discuss I-229 Interchange Modification Study with public