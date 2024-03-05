SDDOT announces beginning of reconstruction project on Benson Road and Interstate-229

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is set to begin reconstruction work on Benson Road and the Interstate 229 interchange starting March 11, according to a press release by the department.

The aim of the project is to reconstruct almost two miles of Benson Road and approximately one mile of the Interstate-229 ramps, the release reads. The contractor will be working on the south driving lanes of Benson Road from Casco Avenue all the way to Interstate-229.

Benson Road will be kept open for traffic, which will be maintained on the north side of the road. The project is designed in a way to make sure access to businesses is not hindered.

The $34 million project involves constructing a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI), a structure, grading, concrete surfacing, curb and gutter, storm sewer, lighting, signals, permanent signing and pavement parking.

The project, being handled by prime contractor T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls, is expected to be completed by June 27, 2025.

The project summary, timelines and maps for this can be found on the department website as well as the City of Sioux Falls information page.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Reconstruction project to start on Benson Road and Interstate-229