SDC chair pleads for volunteers to rebuild agency, says board 'can't continue like this'

In an unusually candid public address, Social Development Commission board chair Barbara Toles pleaded for support from elected officials and community members at a board meeting Thursday evening.

The request is framed by concern about SDC’s ability to function following months of program closures, layoffs and administrative chaos.

“It’s extremely overwhelming, and it’s taxing on my commissioners,” SDC Chair Barbara Toles said. “It can’t continue like this.”

Barbara Toles

The anti-poverty agency abruptly suspended operations and laid off its employees in April after 60 years of service, leaving residents, social agencies and community groups scrambling to find alternatives to the agency's programs.

At the time of its suspension, SDC ran around 30 programs on a $30.5 million budget, including energy assistance, food assistance, and rent and housing assistance.

Without any employees, the all-volunteer board cannot meet the struggling agency's demands, said Toles. The board commissioners themselves are full-time professionals, she said. Nevertheless, they are attempting to the organization’s day-to-day operations as if they were its full-time staff.

"We need administrative help, we need financial assistance, we need people to step up," Toles said. "We don't have a CEO, we don't have a CFO, we don't have a COO... There has to be some kind of staff, and we don't have that right now."

Toles said the commission is looking for volunteer community members with relevant expertise who are willing to help reopen the agency, which is currently facing an administrative nightmare as it rebuilds its services and programs.

Since SDC's sudden unraveling, people involved in its child care, education, and tax programs have been working to pick up the pieces.

Depleted financial assistance programs remain a problem for SDC. Programs like VITA, a free tax preparation service, and MERA, the Milwaukee Emergency Rent Assistance Program, promised community members funds and services that many say they have not yet received.

“We recognize how important the programs we service are to the community,” Toles said. “We're trying to work to at least get some of them back. And we need some help.”

Two SDC board members have resigned since the agency went on its hiatus, including board chair Elmer Moore, Jr. In a previous interview, Moore said he felt the situation was "untenable."

Elmer Moore Jr. will be the new head of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

"Navigating a solution felt to be impossible, so I stepped down," said Moore, who is the head of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

Gina Castro of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: SDC chair pleads for volunteers to help rebuild, says board 'can't continue like this'