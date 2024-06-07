SCSU, Minnesota State system student fee funds political activism, lawsuit alleges

ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud State University is facing a lawsuit filed this May by 2024 graduate Tayah Lackie, who alleges the university violated her first amendment freedom of speech right by requiring she and other students pay a fee toward Students United, an organization established to advocate on students’ behalf.

The university, which says it's following the law, collects 80 cents per credit hour to go toward the organization that was established in 1967. Students United, which collects fees from all Minnesota State system schools, has a track record of calling for student debt relief and enhancing student access to government assistance programs like food stamps.

“Truly I want students to be repaid for the funds that were taken from their accounts,” Lackie said. “The university shouldn't be forcing students to pay for political speech because that's against the Constitution. The fact students have had these fees taken out of our accounts is wrong.”

Lackie told the St. Cloud Times she was particularly irked by Students United’s work advocating for student debt relief since she went into SCSU with college credits and worked part-time to graduate debt-free. She said she shouldn’t be paying to fund an organization advocating for something she doesn’t believe in.

The recent graduate was unaware of Students United until the Liberty Justice Center’s legal team, a non-profit with headquarters in Chicago, is representing her alongside the non-profit Upper Midwest Law Center, headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, reached out. Lackie said she never saw the organization on campus since becoming a student at SCSU in Fall 2021, which further motivated the justice center in its case against the university.

“(Students United) seems to operate on the downlow with respect to the actual students it purports to represent,” Liberty Justice Center President Jacob Huebert said. “What this looks like to me is a scheme where the university system can fund this lobbying group to advocate for causes … at students’ expense.”

A July 2020 fee agreement requiring all Minnesota State system schools collect Student United fees references Minnesota Statutes Section 136F.22 as its basis, which the agreement claims also requires universities to collect fees for the group.

All seven of the system’s four-year universities in the Spring 2024 semester collected a combined total of approximately $400,000 in Students United fees, according to a fee report. Minnesota State University Mankato raised the most funds at $135,000 followed by SCSU at $68,000. Student fees account for 76% of Students United’s revenue, according to its 2024 budget.

A screenshot included in the lawsuit complaint of a Students United social media post showing the organization going to Washington D.C. to advocate for its 2024 federal agenda.

St. Cloud State’s response

Students United and SCSU, who are both listed as defendants in the case, have until July 15 to officially respond to the lawsuit, Huebert said. However, SCSU responded to the St. Cloud Times’ inquiry and provided insight into its defense.

Similar to the Minnesota State system’s fee agreement, SCSU Vice President for Student Affairs and Strategic Enrollment Management Jason Woods said the university is only following the law set by Minnesota Statutes Section 136F.22.

“(The law) requires Minnesota State schools recognize one statewide student association for the state universities, make all state university students members of that organization and require each state university to collect fees on that organization’s behalf,” Woods said. “SCSU and the other Minnesota State universities follow that statute.”

Lackie’s legal team alleges SCSU’s defense of following the law doesn’t make charging the fees correct. Huebert said there’s a responsibility on the part of the university to allegedly ensure students’ constitutional right of deciding whether or not they fiscally support political speech isn’t violated.

“You don't sue the people who pass the law, you sue the people who carry out and enforce it,” Huebert said. “That doesn't get (SCSU or) the Minnesota State system off the hook … they're the ones who are forcing students to make these payments.”

Students United didn’t respond to the St. Cloud Times’ inquiry.

Janus v. AFSCME

Huebert said Lackie’s argument will be similar to Janus v. AFSCME, which is a case the Liberty Justice Center took to the Supreme Court in June 2018 with a 5-4 victory.

In that case, the plaintiff was Mark Janus, who was a child support specialist for the State of Illinois. At the time, Illinois was one of 22 states requiring government workers to pay union fees as an employment condition. Janus was upset he had to pay thousands of dollars to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, commonly referred to as AFSCME, because he was never asked if he wanted to be covered by a union contract.

Huebert alleges this is similar to Lackie’s case because she was never asked if she wanted Students United to advocate on her behalf and was still required to pay fees toward funding the organization.

“Instead of having to pay a union to work for the government, you have to pay an advocacy group to be allowed to attend a school,” Huebert said. “To me, this precedent with Janice v. AFSCME should control the case.”

Corey Schmidt covers local government for the St. Cloud Times. He can be reached at cschmidt@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Student and nonprofits sue St. Cloud State for fee allegedly funding political activism