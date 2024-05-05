SCSO doubles down on need for new jail after ‘disturbance’ on Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days after Sheriff Floyd Bonner said plans were in the works for a new jail, four inmates at 201 Poplar are recovering from a ‘disturbance’ over the weekend.

An investigation is underway at the Shelby County Jail after multiple disturbances happened in one of the housing units Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says in two of the incidents, objects were set on fire and thrown around the unit.

In a video statement posted to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner spoke on the situation:

“It was later learned that one or more cell doors were knocked off of their tracks, which compromised the ability to secure many other doors in the housing unit,” Buckner said. “However, the main door to the housing unit was not compromised, keeping the disturbance isolated to that particular unit.”

Chief Deputy Buckner says bed sheets were used to tie the main door closed from the inside to keep out Corrections Deputies.

A chemical agent was used to secure all the inmates.

The Sheriff’s office says four inmates were injured during the disturbances and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

None of the SCSO staff was injured.

This is the latest incident to take place at the jail.

Just one week ago, an inmate allegedly assaulted a nurse who was distributing medication.

In an interview with WREG, the victim said that the inmate was standing in the hallway without restraints.

The Sheriff’s office says they are still investigating why the inmate was not handcuffed and why he was not with an officer.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner recently told WREG that staffing shortages and an outdated building have created numerous safety concerns.

He said in many instances inmates are using items to jam the doors to prevent them from fully closing.

“It leads to fights,” Bonner said. “It leads to all kinds of things because these detainees can get out when they want to instead of when we allow them to.”

He says they’re also down 400 officers at the jail and have been working to fill those positions.

The Sheriff’s Office says the disturbances Friday night are a prime example of their critical need for a new jail and increased personnel.

“We want to be clear, even with our staffing shortages and need for a new jail, we will not tolerate this kind of behavior,” Buckner said.

Buckner says this incident is under criminal investigation and charges are forthcoming.

