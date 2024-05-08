Scrivner takes medical leave of absence from Kern County Board of Supervisors: attorney

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The attorney for Supervisor Zack Scrivner said Scrivner has taken a medical leave of absence from the Board of Supervisors following allegations of child sexual abuse.

In a brief statement, Scrivner’s attorney H.A. Sala, said Scrivner is on medical leave and that the county’s interim Chief Administrative Officer Elsa Martinez was notified on Monday.

“No further information will be provided at this time,” the release concluded.

Scrivner has not been seen in public since law enforcement was called to his home on the night of April 23. Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called to Scrivner’s Tehachapi home after a report of Scrivner being armed and suicidal.

During the first Board of Supervisors meeting since the allegations against Scrivner were made public, multiple residents called for Scrivner’s resignation.

