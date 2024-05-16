Scrivner investigation: Town hall meeting scheduled to encourage Supervisor Zack Scrivner resignation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the investigation into Kern District 2 Supervisor Zack Scrivner continues over allegations he sexually assaulted a minor, calls for him to step down are growing louder.

Many details of the case, such as where he is now, are still unclear, but some community members are clear about no longer wanting Scrivner’s representation.

Next Wednesday in downtown Bakersfield, organizers are planning to hold what they call a “bipartisan open mic” event to discuss Scrivner’s case.

Scrivner investigation: What is the future of the supervisor’s seat on the Board?

An email and text flyer is calling for Scrivner to step down.

The calls for Scrivner to resign come amid allegations he sexually assaulted a minor, as well as an ongoing investigation now headed by the California Department of Justice.

According to the flyer, there will be a community bipartisan event Wednesday, May 22.

It’s an open mic night, where people can talk about Supervisor Scrivner and his future on the Board of Supervisors.

It states experts will explain how to “properly unseat an elected official.”

The gathering is scheduled to follow a family law hearing set for Scrivner and his estranged wife Christina Scrivner earlier that day at Kern Family Court.

That hearing will decide if Christina will get a permanent restraining order for her and their four children.

The flyer was modified, allegedly due to backlash over language, such as calling Scrivner a “danger to society,” “unfit for office” and a “monster.”

It’s unclear who exactly the organizers of the event are, but 17 News has independently verified with the venue, American Legion Post 26, the space has been reserved.

They also said the venue can fit around 200 people and that the organizer called last week to plan.

Public calls for Supervisor Zack Scrivner to resign following allegations of child sexual assault

For over three weeks now, Scrivner’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Zack Scrivner has not been arrested nor charged.

17 News asked both the District Attorney and Kern County Sheriff’s offices if they have any involvement with the case. Both referred 17 News to the California Attorney General’s Office.

The AG’s office will say only that at this point, they’re reviewing the case.

Scrivner is on a paid medical leave of absence, but Interim Chief Administrative Officer Elsa Martinez declined to say for how long Scrivner will be absent.

The town hall will be at American Legion 26 on 2020 H St., near the Fox Theater.



Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.